Kendall Jenner Rocks Kim Kardashian's Brand In A SKIMS Bra Top And Shorts Set

Cindy Ord/MG23 - Getty Images

Since launching her shapewear and loungewear brand SKIMS back in 2019, Kim Kardashian has become her label's best advertisement. She regularly wears the collection's pieces and has also featured in a lot of the campaign photoshoots.

She has turned to some big names in the past though, including Megan Fox, Kate Moss, and Chrissy Teigen. And who could forget when she got Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Heidi Klum all together for the SKIMS Icons campaign? It truly was *iconic*.

Along with those celebs, Kim has also previously roped in her famous sisters, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie. But rather than a professional shoot or official promo, it seemed Kendall was simply repping her sister's brand at home in a selfie shared to her Instagram stories yesterday with SKIMS tagged in the corner. Talk about family loyalty.

Check out her story here:

Obscuring the majority of her face with her phone, Kenny snapped a mirror pic of herself wearing a white twist-front bra top and coordinating low-rise shorts with a V waistband. And ofc her casual attire was SKIMS, naturally. Her hair was worn loose and down behind her shoulders, and her white mani matched her loungewear.

Free brand promo from one of the world's most well-known and instantly recognisable models who just so happens to be your sister? It doesn't get much better than that, surely.

With the Kardashian-Jenner business empire spanning beauty and fashion, Kendall has already proved she's the fam's biggest cheerleader before. On a family getaway to Lake Tahoe in December 2020, Khloe shared a video to her Insta stories of Kenny wearing Good American, SKIMS, and Yeezy all at once as well as using KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics for her makeup.

This Kendall fan page (that has been liked by Kendall herself three times as well as the model reposting on one occasion) saved the video, watch it here:

Kendall's latest SKIMS 'fit doesn't appear to be available online yet. Perks of being related to the owner, you get to try all the samples before they're released. But we have rounded up our current fave SKIMS pieces so you can recreate Kenny's lewk for yourself.

