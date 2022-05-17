Kendall Jenner was ridiculed for how she cut a cucumber. Is there a right way to do it?

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Kendall Jenner has every corner of the Internet discussing the right way to chop up a cucumber.

In a scene from Thursday’s episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Jenner chops up a cucumber for a snack she’s making and begins to hold the cucumber at an odd angle, leaving viewers at home and her mother, Kris Jenner, puzzled. The model then crosses her non-dominant hand to grip the end of the cucumber while her other hand slices the vegetable with a knife beneath her arm.

After Kris cautions her to be careful because the momager "nicked" herself cutting food recently, the 818 Tequila founder admits she's not super confident in her cutting skills.

"I’m definitely not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me," Jenner says to the camera. "I’m not professional whatsoever."

People quickly roasted the 26-year-old reality-television star on social media for not knowing how to properly cut a cucumber.

“Watching Kendall Jenner cut a cucumber is one of most painful things I’ve ever seen,” Twitter user @kmrqsk wrote.

“anytime you feel like you're bad at doing something, watch kendall jenner chop a cucumber,” @gorgeyhunmix tweeted.

“the level of privilege to be in your mid/late 20s and not know how to properly cut a vegetable !!!!!!,” Twitter user @ariesbimbo23 wrote. “AND THEY PUT IT IN THE EPISODE !!!!”

Others on TikTok even reenacted the way Jenner cut her cucumber on the show, quickly making it a trend.

"Call Candle for all your cucumber cutting skills," one TikTok user captioned their video.

"Kendall Jenner trying to slice a cucumber. She's doing her best," another TikTok user wrote.

A New York City-based chef, @vivelechef on TikTok, shared a step-by-step tutorial on how to cut a cucumber. "Tutorial for Kendall," he captioned the video.

So if you’re not the sharpest in the kitchen, here are some tips for cutting a cucumber correctly. (Kendall, we hope you're reading this.)

Clean your cucumber

The first step to cutting a cucumber, according to MasterClass, is to wash the vegetable with cool water. If the cucumber has waxed skin, the skin will have to be peeled with a vegetable peeler or chef’s knife prior to cutting.

Position your fingers

Using a sharp kitchen knife, hold your “thumb and forefinger at the sides of the knife blade and your middle, ring, and pinky fingers gripping the handle to help control your cut,” per MasterClass.

Then proceed to cut across the cucumber’s width at an angle in order “to create round medallions about a quarter-inch thick or to your preferred width.”

Other ways to cut a cucumber

If crescent-shaped cucumber slices are preferred, simply take the medallion slices and cut them in half to create a half moon shape, according to EatingWell. Multiple slices can be stacked on top of each other to create several crescent-shaped slices at once.

To create diced cucumbers, first cut the cucumber into spears by slicing the cucumber in half lengthwise, per EatingWell. A spoon can be used afterward to remove the vegetable seeds if desired. Cut the cucumber halves in half lengthwise – creating four spears in total – and line up the spears next to one another to cut them into diced pieces.

