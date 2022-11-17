Kendall Jenner Reveals She Peed In An Ice Bucket On The Way To This Major Event

Jazmin Tolliver
·2 min read
Kendall Jenner Reveals She Peed In An Ice Bucket On The Way To This Major Event

From seemingly getting “banned” from Uber to going viral for her not-so-great cucumber-cutting skills, Kendall Jenner has had her share of bizarre moments.

But her latest juncture might be the strangest one yet.

In the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” the model revealed she had to use an ice bucket to relieve herself on the way to this year’s Met Gala.

“I need to drink a sip of water, and I need to pee. Nobody judge me,” Jenner, sporting a massive Prada skirt and crop top, told her team in a sprinter van on her way to fashion’s biggest night in May.

At first, the 27-year-old laughed off the suggestion of using an ice bucket but changed her mind when she just couldn’t hold it any longer.

“That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later. I’m so sorry,” she said.

One person from her staff assuringly told her that peeing in a bucket is common for artists in the middle of concerts, adding, “It happens all the time backstage.” Another quipped, “Can we sell it?”

Jenner then asked someone to crank on music as she lifted her billowing skirt to place the bucket underneath her.

“Oh, my God! This is happening, you guys. Nobody judge me… I don’t think I can do it,” the reality star said.

“Prada, I’m so sorry,” she added before admitting she mistakenly peed on her feet.

In the episode’s confessional, the Eight Reserve tequila founder said going to the bathroom in the van was the “best decision” she’d ever made.

“I don’t know what I would have done when I got inside,” she shared.

You can watch new episodes of “The Kardashians” Thursdays on Hulu.

