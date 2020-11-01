Kendall Jenner recreated an iconic Pamela Anderson look for her Halloween costume

From Cosmopolitan

No-one nails sexy Halloween costumes quite like Kendall Jenner, so who better for her to dress up as in 2020 than the ultimate Baywatch pin-up, Pamela Anderson?

The model, whose previous costumes have included a witch, a nymph/fairy and - of course - a Victoria's Secret Angel, channelled the iconic actress in the 1996 cult classic film, Barb Wire... and it's iconic.

The 24-year-old shared a picture of her look on Instagram, and used the opportunity to encourage her followers to vote in the upcoming US election.

'"don’t call me babe" happy halloween! GO VOTE!!!" she wrote, adding: "me as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire."



To be fair, the resemblance is quite uncanny.

Of course, in true Kardashian style, this isn't Kendall's only Halloween look this year. She also did a joint costume with younger sister Kylie, where the two went as... themselves. As kids, you see.

They recreated a costume from nearly 20 years ago, but gave it an update, with Kylie's top morphing into a bra, and Kendall's skirt a lot more daring than before. They both wore their original wigs, though, with Kylie going pink and Kendall wearing white. Plus, their adorable awkward smiles remained the same...

Not bad, guys - not bad at all...

