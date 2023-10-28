Kendall Jenner Is Ready for Winter in a Fluffy Mint-Green Coat and White Boots

MEGA - Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is queen of the fall statement coat, but her latest standout jacket channels a more wintry vibe.

The model stepped out last night for a quick dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, where she switched up her chic, neutral staples for an eye-catching mint green coat. The furry pastel jacket featured large lapels and oversized pockets, and it ended just above her knees. She paired the cozy piece with white thigh-high leather boots, and she appeared to add minimal accessories, while carrying a matching white hardshell purse.

The star wore her hair straight with a middle part, and her makeup look included glowing highlighter and a pink lip.

MEGA - Getty Images

While Jenner usually favors simplistic pieces and muted color palettes for her street-style looks, she often surprises fans with colorful statement pieces. Earlier this week, she was photographed while turning a random Los Angeles gas station into a runway, as she walked across the parking lot dressed in a voluminous navy-blue collared dress and a bright yellow and neon-green striped iteration of Bottega Veneta’s woven Canalazzo boots. She topped off the entire look with large black sunglasses while carrying a long gray clutch under one arm.

The 818 Tequila founder also made several stylish appearances during Paris Fashion Week last month. For one off-duty outing, she wore a structured, croc-embossed trench coat Bottega Veneta’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, coordinated the rusty-orange piece with black accessories. And to sit front row at Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, she chose a pale beige trench coat minidress, which she sensibly paired with dark crimson slingbacks from Miu Miu and a matching red Gucci Jackie 1961 bag.

You Might Also Like