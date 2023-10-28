Advertisement

Kendall Jenner Is Ready for Winter in a Fluffy Mint-Green Coat and White Boots

Quinci LeGardye
los angeles, ca october 27 kendall jenner is seen leaving sushi park on october 27, 2023 in los angeles, california photo by megagc images
Kendall Is Ready for Winter in a Fluffy Mint CoatMEGA - Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is queen of the fall statement coat, but her latest standout jacket channels a more wintry vibe.

The model stepped out last night for a quick dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, where she switched up her chic, neutral staples for an eye-catching mint green coat. The furry pastel jacket featured large lapels and oversized pockets, and it ended just above her knees. She paired the cozy piece with white thigh-high leather boots, and she appeared to add minimal accessories, while carrying a matching white hardshell purse.

The star wore her hair straight with a middle part, and her makeup look included glowing highlighter and a pink lip.

los angeles, ca october 27 kendall jenner is seen leaving sushi park on october 27, 2023 in los angeles, california photo by megagc images
MEGA - Getty Images

While Jenner usually favors simplistic pieces and muted color palettes for her street-style looks, she often surprises fans with colorful statement pieces. Earlier this week, she was photographed while turning a random Los Angeles gas station into a runway, as she walked across the parking lot dressed in a voluminous navy-blue collared dress and a bright yellow and neon-green striped iteration of Bottega Veneta’s woven Canalazzo boots. She topped off the entire look with large black sunglasses while carrying a long gray clutch under one arm.

The 818 Tequila founder also made several stylish appearances during Paris Fashion Week last month. For one off-duty outing, she wore a structured, croc-embossed trench coat Bottega Veneta’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, coordinated the rusty-orange piece with black accessories. And to sit front row at Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, she chose a pale beige trench coat minidress, which she sensibly paired with dark crimson slingbacks from Miu Miu and a matching red Gucci Jackie 1961 bag.

