Kendall Jenner Put a Supermodel Spin on Stealth Wealth Style With Her Latest Look

A crop top with loafers and a Birkin? Kendall says yes.

Getty

Crop tops aren't considered a staple of stealth wealth style. But as far as Kendall Jenner is concerned, they are now.



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the 27-year-old model was seen arriving at The Brant Foundation Art Study Center in New York's Tribeca neighborhood, putting her own supermodel spin on the quiet luxury trend. Dressed in a navy blue cropped T-shirt, Kendall paired the midriff-baring top with dark denim, black loafers, and an oxblood red Hermès Birkin bag that matched her skinny leather belt.



Getty

She offset the polished pieces with a few other supermodel off-duty signatures — including a camo-printed Yankees baseball cap and square-shaped sunglasses — while a delicate gold wristwatch and tiny hoops rounded out her daytime look. As for glam, Kendall's dark brown hair was worn down and straight, and her makeup was minimal.

Related: Kendall Jenner Continued Her No-Pants Streak in an Oversized Blazer and Button-Down Combo

This isn't the first time Kendall has shaken up the stealth wealth aesthetic to fit her personal style. Just a day earlier, The Kardashians star was spotted out for a nighttime stroll wearing an oversized navy blue blazer and a long white button-down with no pants. She accessorized with the same pair of black loafers as before and a similar Yankees cap, as well as a slouchy black leather tote. Before that, Kendall was in Paris when she first entered the quiet luxury chat in a charcoal gray Bottega Veneta midi dress with a tasteful keyhole cutout teamed with yet another pair of loafers.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.