Kendall Jenner Put a Sexy Spin on Holiday Dressing in a Red Semi-Sheer Gown With No Bra

If there's one thing Kendall Jenner knows, it's how to make a statement on the red carpet. From going pantsless at the 2023 Met Gala to the sheer bodysuit and hip-slinging skirt combo she wore at last year's LACMA Art + Film Gala, the supermodel makes the step-and-repeat her own personal runway — and yesterday was no exception.



At the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, Jenner stayed true to her signature show-stopping style while simultaneously getting into the holiday spirit. For the occasion, she looked like a wrapped present in a red semi-sheer Fendi Couture gown, which featured long sleeves, a mock neckline, and a corset-like belted bodice with a bow neatly tied on the side. Kendall ditched her bra completely, and accessorized with transparent gemstone earrings and a matching pair of crimson sandals that peeked out from beneath her dress.



She wore her brunette hair down in tousled waves, and finished off her glam with winged eyeliner and a frosty pink lip.



On the red carpet, Kendall posed with her BFF Hailey Bieber, who opted for a black sequined Saint Laurent gown that skimmed the floor and showed a hint of side boob. She matched her manicure to her outfit and clutch bag, and pulled her hair back into an ultra-sleek bun.

Kendall and Hailey weren't the only stylish attendees at the gala. Other stars on the guest list included Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Demi Moore, Salma Hayek, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Eva Longoria — just to name a few.

