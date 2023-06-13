Kendall Jenner Poses Totally Topless In New Glamorous New Selfies

Kendall Jenner just debuted a glam new look in a series of selfies that she recently posted to Instagram.

The 27-year-old model took photos of herself in a makeup look that consisted of subtle smoky eye shadow, slightly feathered eyebrows, warm orange blush, and a plump berry lip color.

She styled the ends of her dark brown hair into large, voluminous curls that bounced near her décolletage. To finish off the look, she rocked a glossy dark purple manicure.

Kendall Jenner gave fans a glimpse at her sultry makeup look in a series of new glamorous selfies that she posted to Instagram.

The model took photos of herself in a bathroom mirror—and made sure to put the spotlight on her dark, ’90s-inspired glam. The makeup consisted of subtle smoky eye shadow, slightly feathered eyebrows, warm orange blush, and a plump berry lip color. She styled the ends of her dark brown hair into large, voluminous curls that bounced near her décolletage. To finish off the look, she rocked a glossy dark purple manicure.

Some of the mirror selfies show Jenner posing completely topless. In a video at the end of the Instagram post, she also wore a slouchy gray knit sweater that hung off her shoulders. Accessories included chunky gold huggie earrings.

Lately, Jenner has been upping the ante with her streak of fashionable off-duty looks.

At two parties the model recently hosted for her tequila brand, 818, Jenner looked fabulous in separate (but equally incredible) looks.

For the first, she stepped out in a chocolate-brown leather midi dress with a sharp scoop neckline and swishy white fabric layered underneath the hemline. She paired the dress with pointed-toe black pumps and a matching brown clutch.

For the second party, Jenner opted for a monochromatic green moment. She wore an olive leather set, comprised of a strapless tube top and high-waisted trousers, plus a black leather belt cinched at her waist and a matching black shoulder bag.

