Kendall Jenner Poses Topless by the Pool as She Kicks Off Coachella Weekend Tequila in Hand

BreAnna Bell
2 min read
Kendall Jenner Poses Topless
Kendall Jenner Poses Topless

kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner is making sure to avoid tan lines.

The model posed topless as she lounged poolside with a bottle of 818 Tequila, her new tequila, on Friday.

In a photo shared on Instagram, the 26-year-old wore only her purple bathing suit bottoms as she looked off into the distance.

Jenner covered her chest with one arm across her body and had a bottle of her aged Anejo tequila in her other hand.

In a carousel of images, which she cautioned "@drink818 by the pool >," she showed off some pink 818 pool floating balloons, her mini 818 bottles, a small 818 takeout box, and a large bus with the words "Come Again Soon 818" written on the back.

Shortly after the saucy post, Jenner's big sister Kim Kardashian came and picked up her and bestie Hailey Bieber. The trio then headed to a party on the first day of the Coachella music festival which is held in Indio, Calif. near Palm Springs.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Says Mom Kris Thinks 'It's Time' for Her to Have a Baby: 'Is It Not Up to Me?'

It has been a big week already for the Kar-Jenners with their new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, premiering on April 14.

As she prepped for her family's Hulu debut, Jenner opened up with her followers telling them how she's been dealing with her anxiety.

"Happy monday y'all! My anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately," she wrote on the April 4 post. "I've come to a place where I don't feel bad about it. I love my space and my alone time."

She continued, adding that she's "finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset." She began by adding a breathing routine to her daily habits. She takes "10 deep inhales/exhale before even touching my phone," started journaling in her yard, taking notes of "all the things I'm looking forward to today/this month" before showing "gratitude for all of my blessings."

Related Video: Kendall Jenner Says Mom Kris Thinks 'It's Time' for Her to Have a Baby: 'Is It Not Up to Me?'

Jenner, who remains the only sibling of her sisters to not have children still, also shared she feels pressure from her mom Kris to start having babies.

"One hundred percent my mom," Jenner said during an appearance on E! News Daily Pop when asked who pressures her the most for kids. "She will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!' " the 818 Tequila owner continued.

