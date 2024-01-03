Kendall Jenner Plunges Into 2024 With Deep Thoughts, No Bra

Instagram:@kendalljenner

While it was her sister Kylie who coined the phrase “the year of realizing stuff,” Kendall Jenner can think deep thoughts, too, and recently reflected on the unyielding passage of time on Instagram.

“years pass, and they seem faster and faster. presence and time is all i can ask for. so grateful for what has past [sic], so optimistic for what’s to come. go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second ❤️,” she wrote alongside pictures of herself drinking white wine on a beach next to a mansion. In the pictures, the model wears a sheer dress with a cut-out around the stomach from Helsa Studio, no bra, and teardrop-shaped earrings.

Jenner ended her missive, posted on January 3, with a wish for the new year, writing, “2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence.” A+ alliteration, Kenny!

Fellow model Elsa Hosk (who wore the same gown to the amfAR Gala last year) wrote, “Kendall!!!!!!!🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️” on the post, while Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian, commented the sparkles emoji. Hairstylist Jen Atkin added, “You’re like fine wine KJ 🍷 i love u more every year!” Kendall Jenner is 28, btw.

In the fifth slide, Jenner poses alongside her longtime friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber, who is also in a white dress. As of this writing (like an hour after Kendall posted), Bieber hasn't uploaded any of her own pics from what looks like a joint vacation, but she did share a quick clip of herself on a boat by a private island to her Stories? All of which is to say, I don't know where these people are right now, but it's someplace expensive.

Kylie may also be on the boat??

Honestly, good for Kendall. Since her split from Bad Bunny, she seems to be taking things easy, and that's a great way to start a new year. Also, the wine helps.

Originally Appeared on Glamour