Kendall Jenner Perfects Naked Dressing in a See-Through Dress and Mesh Flats

Kendall Jenner embraced her penchant for naked dressing with her latest party look.

The model and 818 founder wore a jaw-dropping look to host a party for her tequila brand at the restaurant Delilah in West Hollywood. The entirely see-through ensemble was comprised of a skintight one-shouldered dress, made of gauzy pale-pink fabric with a green mesh overlay. Her lace bralette and underwear perfectly matched her skin tone while showing through the midi-length piece.

The star also put her own spin on the summer's trendiest footwear, adding a pair of square-toed beige mules with a transparent, bejeweled mesh netting. Further accessories included a pair of small diamond hoops and a monogrammed Gucci shoulder bag with lime green detailing and a jeweled strap.

She wore her long dark hair down her back in loose waves, and paired her rosy blush with a glossy nude lip.

Jenner has stepped out in multiple summery street-style looks over the past few weeks. During a Thursday outing in Santa Monica, she glowed in a skintight yellow minidress with halter-like spaghetti straps, paired with comfy black slides and a small leather shoulder bag. For a night out earlier this month, she wore a strapless two-tone midi dress composed of a black bodycon top and an ivory silk skirt. Ever the minimalist, she accessorized simply, opting for small silver earrings, a white clutch bag, and black narrow oval sunglasses.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for her September cover story, Jenner reflected on dating, her mental health, and her career, while reflecting on her personal evolution. “I feel really balanced right now,” she says. “I started my therapy journey a year and a half ago. I meet with my therapist once a week, so every week I’m learning something new. I’m constantly evolving and just excited to do that.”

