Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties

Averi Baudler
·2 min read

She never misses.

<p>Kendall Jenner Instagram Story</p>

Kendall Jenner Instagram Story

Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story.

On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram followers before heading out to attend friend Lauren Perez’s birthday dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. In the photo, which also showed off Kendall’s impressive digs, Jenner perfectly channeled her signature model-off-duty and muted cowgirl styles by wearing a mock-neck and long-sleeved Camilla and Marc maxidress that featured brown, gray, and black paneling. The eldest Jenner sister paired the dress with the tallest pointy-toed black booties and she wore her brunette hair down in soft waves with a middle part.

:

Kendall was joined in the photo by her Doberman Pinscher, Pyro, and skipped any major accessories, save for a navy blue phone case.

Jenner’s outing comes shortly following a New Year’s Eve trip to Aspen, where she spent time horseback riding alongside the mountains and hanging out with famous friends Hailey and Justin Bieber and her sister Kylie Jenner. In an Instagram post, the model shared clips and videos of one of her rides — and more importantly, her riding outfit — which consisted of a brown sherpa-lined jacket, black leather pants, and brown earmuffs.

During an episode of The Kardashians that aired last month, Kendall revealed that one of her horses is actually pregnant through a surrogate mare. “Oh my god, I’m having a baby!” Jenner screamed while getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala. “I just got the news it took. They just texted me that we have an embryo.”

