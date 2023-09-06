Kendall Jenner With Naked Brows = Chef's Kiss

If you thought that eyebrows were just a minor detail, think again! The last three years have taught us that brows are one of the most important features that can make or break your look. Over-plucking or over-bleaching can be a disaster, but finding the right groove that fits your personal style and facial features can be the key to hitting solid gold. For models, brows are often out of their control, but whoever made the call on Kendall Jenner's recent naked brow reveal knew what they were doing — and did their biggest one.

Kendall's brows are front and center on the latest W Magazine cover. As the photos are in black and white, we're not sure if makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver gave the star faux naked brows or if hairstylist Benjamin Muller actually bleached her arches for the occasion, but either way the brows complemented with lived-in hair is truly chef's kiss.

Naked Brows have been one of the top eyebrow trends for the last year with A-listers such as Dua Lipa and Cara Delevingne joining the wave and giving us a serve. But this is also a street that Kendall has been down before. She stepped onto the Met Gala 2022 red carpet with zero (or faux) arches, making quite the statement. She's obviously true to this and not new to this.