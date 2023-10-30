Advertisement

Kendall Jenner’s minty green fluffy coat is giving Colgate chic

Quinci LeGardye
·1 min read
Kendall Jenner is queen of the autumn statement coat, but her latest standout jacket channels a more wintry vibe.

The model stepped out last night for a quick dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, where she switched up her chic, neutral staples for an eye-catching mint green coat. The furry pastel jacket featured large lapels and oversized pockets, and it ended just above her knees. She paired the cozy piece with white thigh-high leather boots, and she appeared to add minimal accessories, while carrying a matching white hardshell purse.

The star wore her hair straight with a middle part, and her makeup look included glowing highlighter and a pink lip.

los angeles, ca october 27 kendall jenner is seen leaving sushi park on october 27, 2023 in los angeles, california photo by megagc images
MEGA - Getty Images

While Jenner usually favours simplistic pieces and muted colour palettes for her street-style looks, she often surprises fans with colourful statement pieces. Earlier this week, she was photographed while turning a random Los Angeles gas station into a runway, as she walked across the parking lot dressed in a voluminous navy-blue collared dress and a bright yellow and neon-green striped iteration of Bottega Veneta’s woven Canalazzo boots. She topped off the entire look with large black sunglasses and carrying a long grey clutch under one arm.

The 818 Tequila founder also made several stylish appearances during Paris Fashion Week last month. For one off-duty outing, she wore a structured, croc-embossed trench coat from Bottega Veneta’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection, and coordinated the rusty-orange piece with black accessories. And to sit front row at The Row’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, she chose a pale green trench coat-turned-top, which she tucked into a black midi skirt and styled with loafers.

