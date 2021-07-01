Kendall Jenner made a return to the runway for Jacquemus last night

Photo credit: MIGUEL MEDINA - Getty Images

Kendall Jenner took to the catwalk for the latest Jacquemus show in Paris last night, marking her return to the runway.

The supermodel – who has not walked in a show since before the pandemic took hold last March – walked alongside the likes of Adut Akech and Bella Hadid. The spectacle was also attended by an in-person audience in the latest example of the fashion world returning somewhat to normal.

Jenner was clearly thrilled with her return, posting a series of images from the show onto her Instagram account under the caption: "Good to be back!"

The model was seen in two ensembles during the show, the first a black top and skirt, and later, a bright red and pink ensemble, both of which showed off her impressive abs.

It is not clear whether Jenner chose to take some time off from the catwalk to focus on the launch of her new tequila brand, or whether she was simply waiting for the right opportunity to head back onto the runway post-pandemic.

The show was the latest from Simon Porte Jacquemus, who took his brand off the traditional calendar a few years ago, choosing to show on the house's own schedule. Although he has put on impressive catwalk shows in a few exotic locations – including a lavender field in Provence and a what field just outside Paris – the French designer decided to keep the setting simple for this new reveal, letting the collection be the focus.

"I wanted to focus on the clothes, the silhouettes, the colours, the fabrics, the details and the energy of the models," the creative director said in his show notes about the collection. "I wanted the set to be minimal and sharp, recreating an abstract artistic mountain that portrays the inspiration of the collection."

As part of the brand's new strategy, this latest collection from Jacquemus is already available to buy. You can find it here.

