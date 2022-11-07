Kendall Jenner Lets It All Out in Sheer Bodysuit

Kendall Jenner never ceases to turn heads as the supermodel showed up to the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in a super sheer bodysuit.

Putting her envy-inducing figure on display, the reality TV star wore designer Burc Akyol's sultry black suit to the event. The heart-racing ensemble featured silk fabric draped across her chest, barely providing coverage, while two bold vertical lines surrounded her navel. The see-through long-sleeved bodysuit was accompanied by an ultra low-waisted silver metallic skirt, giving the 27-year-old an air of regality, juxtaposing her sexy top. The tequila mogul completed her look with strappy heeled sandals.

Jenner showed off her one-of-a-kind red carpet look on Instagram and gave credit where credit was due, tagging her makeup artist Mary Phillips, hair stylist Jen Atkin and stylist Marni.

Big sister Kim Kardashian was also in attendance and definitely took some style points from her younger sibling. The mother of four flaunted her infamous curves in a black vinyl turtleneck dress by Balenciaga that boasted an extravagant mermaid skirt, taking center stage. Paired with her platinum blonde hair, her outfit was very much giving The Matrix.

kendall jenner lacma film and art los angeles burc akyol kim kardashian balenciaga

Take a look at the other best-dressed celebrities at the LACMA Art + Film Gala last Sunday night.