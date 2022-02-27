Kendall Jenner Lets Her Red Hair Down in Paris After Prada's Milan Fashion Week Show

Nicholas Rice
·2 min read
Kendall Jenner seen strolling near the place Vendome on February 27, 2022 in Paris, France.
Kendall Jenner seen strolling near the place Vendome on February 27, 2022 in Paris, France.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Kendall Jenner is painting the town red!

The supermodel, 26, sported red hair while walking Prada's Milan Fashion Week event on Thursday. Jenner strutted along the runway to Depeche Mode's "Stripped," with her red locks slicked back.

Three days later, she was seen letting her hair down as she walked around Paris with Fai Khadra. For the Sunday outing, Jenner completed her new look with an all-black ensemble, including knee-high boots.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also shared more images from fashion week on Instagram Friday. She posted snapshots of herself on the runway, as well as behind-the-scenes looks at the preparation beforehand.

"Prada yesterday!" she wrote alongside the carousel of photographs. "What an honor. A million times thank you!"

In the comments section, Jenner received an outpouring of love from members of her famous family. "Gorgeous!!!!! 😍😍😍," wrote mother Kris Jenner as sister Khloé Kardashian commented a playful pun, adding: "I'm Prada you."

Kendall Jenner Rocks Red Hair While Walking the Runway During Prada&#39;s Milan Fashion Week Event
Kendall Jenner Rocks Red Hair While Walking the Runway During Prada's Milan Fashion Week Event

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

During Jenner's runway moment, the model paired the bold hair choice with an oversize navy, feather-trim puffer jacket and a see-through skirt.

Kim Kardashian sat front row during the event — alongside other celebrities including Rita Ora — in a look that was equally as head-turning as the fashions seen on the runway.

Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

After her sexy Prada boiler suit moment, the SKIMS and KKW Beauty mogul, 41, switched into another Prada ensemble, this time a lime green leather jumpsuit teamed with a broad-shouldered leather coat from Prada's fall 2022 menswear show.

Kaia Gerber also walked for Prada's latest collection, and had a similar hair transformation, as did Euphoria star and rising fashion industry muse, Hunter Schafer.

In addition to a slew of ad campaigns, magazine covers and runway gigs, Jenner was recently announced as the creative director of FWRD.

As part of her role, Jenner will collaborate with the FWRD team to curate brands offered on the site, create customized monthly edits (her first is up now!) and pitch marketing, activation, and partnership ideas.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business," Jenner shared previously of the partnership.

She added: "As FWRD's creative director, I am excited to help curate the site's offerings with emerging designers and brands."

