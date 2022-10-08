Kendall Jenner just wore the tiniest tank top we've ever seen

Photo credit: Getty Images

Not to state the obvious here, but Kendall Jenner is one of the world's biggest supermodels. And her fashion campaigns so far this season? Fire af. There's even been a topless blazer moment for footwear brand Jimmy Choo. Totally boss vibes.

And her magazine covers? Well, of course, they've been giving. We've had Kendall wearing a distressed, two-tone bra top on the cover of Pop Magazine (which also featured totally topless images in the corresponding photo shoot) and we've seen her on the cover of W Magazine, rocking a peroxide bob makeover so dramatic that Kourtney Kardashian couldn't recognise her.

But even supermodels can't be dressed to the nines 24/7. That's why it was so interesting to see Kendall rock a more low-key look on her Instagram yesterday - though, naturally, she still looked stunning. The look in question is a pair of blue-rinse, bootcut jeans paired with a white tank. The special bit about this tank? It was cropped af. With a racer-style neckline, the top very narrowly misses showing off Kendall's cleavage.

Could the look be inspired by Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian, who debuted her own tiny crop top back in June? Well, that seems unlikely as the post was made as part of a paid partnership with Own Denim, a new brand by photographer and creative director Stevie Dance. Rather than mimic the SKIMS look Kim was repping, the 'fit and gram post are likely to establish the denim brand's aesthetic vision.

However, it's worth keeping in mind that tank tops have been *everywhere* over the past few seasons and they're a major staple among the fashion set. From Bottega Veneta to Marine Serre, so many fashion houses have brought out their own version. The best bit? It's a seriously easy look to replicate at home...

