Kendall Jenner just wore a blue, feathered ball gown – and yes, it's totally sheer

The much-anticipated Met Gala is just hours away, and it seems Kendall Jenner has got a head start when it comes to headline-grabbing lewks.

Arriving at a luxury shopping event on Friday night, the supermodel turned tequila mogul wore a totally sheer, blue ball gown with a feathered skirt. And we can confirm, it is every bit as fabulous as it sounds.

Kendall paired the dress with blue, pointed-toe satin heels and a blue, leather clutch bag in crocodile print. To keep focus on the jaw-dropping outfit, Kendall pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail, opted for barely-there makeup and accessorised with small stud earrings.

Later sharing a few photos of the look on Instagram, Kendall received plenty of praise from fans and celebrity friends alike. "Omg!" fellow model Gigi Hadid commented on the post, which has since racked up over four million likes.

"Can’t wait to see you slay the MET!!" someone else commented, referencing Monday night's upcoming gala, as another fan wrote: "You and this blue 😍💙."

Although Kendall's attendance at the Met Gala is yet to be officially confirmed, we can pretty much guarantee she'll be there, given that she featured on the most recent cover of Vogue.

The May issue of the magazine celebrates the late designer, Karl Lagerfeld – whom Monday night's gala is themed on, a decision that has been criticised by some – and features 10 models he loved working with: Anok Yai, Shalom Harlow, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, Natalia Vodianova, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid, Devon Aoki and Kendall Jenner.

If this is what Kendall is wearing to warm up for the Met Gala, we can't wait to see what she'll wear on the night...

