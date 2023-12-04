Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are the Most Stylish Best Friends at the Academy Museum Gala

JC Olivera - Getty Images

It girls, supermodels, and best friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber made a joint appearance at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

The two posed together on the red carpet at the Los Angeles museum last night—each wearing a stunning floor-length gown that perfectly embodied their personal style.

JC Olivera - Getty Images

Jenner was pure sophistication in a vibrant red long-sleeve turtleneck gown. The piece, pulled from Fendi's Fall/Winter 2023 Couture collection, featured a bandage-like bodice that cinched her at the waist like a corset. Jenner wore the gown with no bra underneath, and styled it simply with strappy red sandals and small silver hoop earrings. Her makeup was glowy, and included a glossy pink lip, and she wore her hair in a messy, straight 'do.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Bieber put a red-carpet spin on her signature look, which often includes a little black dress and slicked-back hair. The Rhode founder chose a sequin halterneck gown from Saint Laurent, which she wore only with black sandals and large diamond drop earrings. Her makeup was glazed-donut glowy, and she added some edge with a subtle cat eye, painted-on freckles, and a black manicure. Her hair was slicked back into a neat ballerina bun.

Michael Tran - Getty Images

Some of the biggest stars in music, film, and fashion walked the red and pink carpet at the museum yesterday evening to celebrate the movie industry following the SAG-AFTRA strike. And, apart from the great fashion, four groundbreaking Hollywood figures were honored at the event for their contributions to the industry: Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Sofia Coppola.

See all the best celebrity looks from the glamorous night here.

You Might Also Like