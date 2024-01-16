Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Keep It Casual on the Courtside at Los Angeles Lakers Game

Jenner and Bieber attended Monday’s game between the Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber at the L.A. Lakers

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are holding court!

The close friends attended Monday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in California, which saw the Lakers win 122-105.

Sitting front row, the duo flashed beaming smiles as they watched the game, with Jenner, 28, creating a love heart shape with her fingers while wearing thick brown shades. The Kardashians star also enjoyed some candy, as well as a drink from a cup that featured the name of her 818 tequila brand.

Bieber, 27, meanwhile sported a backward jean cap, a leather jacket and blue jeans, while Jenner wore a black leather jacket with a cream tank top and black pants.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Hailey Bieber at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, Californi

Bieber and Jenner’s outing comes after their New Year celebrations in Barbados earlier this month. The pair shared a series of snaps from the beach, including one of Bieber standing in the sand while wearing a long white dress and a bun hairstyle.

A second snap showed her standing with her hair wrapped in a towel and carrying a white bag that contained a pair of shorts. The model also showed off her figure in a green bikini while wearing a straw bucket hat.

“2024… I’m along for the ride 🤪,” Bieber's caption read.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Kendall Jenner at the L.A. Lakers

Meanwhile, Jenner also shared snaps from the Barbados getaway. In one snap, the star lounged on a sun bed while wearing a yellow thong bikini and reading a book.



She also shared a snap of her friends huddling together and looking up at the night sky, followed by a shot of a dazzling fireworks display.

“Years pass, and they seem faster and faster. presence and time is all i can ask for,” Jenner wrote in her caption. “So grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what’s to come. go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second ❤️.”

