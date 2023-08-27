Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid Go Out to Dinner In Santa Monica

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

On Saturday, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid stepped out for dinner together in Santa Monica at popular dining spot Giorgio Baldi. Bieber and Jenner just returned from a trip to Cabo with friends Lori Harvey and Justine Skye for Skye's 28th birthday, but they were not done hanging out.

Jenner wore a multi-colored sleeveless maxi dress in lavender, white, and blue that was semi-transluscent, paired with strappy white heels and a matching purse. She left her hair loose and parted down the middle. Her makeup was a natural palette with a glossy lip.

Bieber was wearing a sleeveless minidress in white covered in an orange and yellow circular pattern with a square neckline. She also had on a pair of white heel thong sandals and was carrying a large orange clutch. Around her neck was a glittering necklace with the letter “B,” and she wore large gold hoops in her ears. She had a matching red manicure and pedicure and kept her bob in a side part.

Gigi Hadid joined the duo in a pair of wide-legged denim jeans, a cropped leather top in black, and a pair of black Prada loafers. She left her long curly blonde hair down in a curtain over her shoulders and was carrying a sweater in case it got chilly.

They eventually left together as a trio for another event, with Bieber driving the black car. After a girl's trip it was another girl's night out, with no guys in sight. Jenner is rumored to be dating rapper Bad Bunny though they have not confirmed their relationship. They have been seen out and about with one another quite a bit in Los Angeles this summer. Hadid was most recently connected to actor Leonardo DiCaprio, though their relationship seems to have transitioned to friendship.

