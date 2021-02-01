Kendall Jenner's latest model-off-duty look includes a pair of $130 figure-hugging leggings
Want more cold-weather fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Looking to add a dash of model-approved street style to your wardrobe? Then you’ll want to add Kendall Jenner’s latest comfy on-the-go outfit to your inspiration board, stat.
While out and about in L.A. after returning from a recent trip to Mexico, the 25-year-old model was caught wearing a monochromatic look that would fit in equally as well at the gym as it would for a day of working from home.
#kendalljenner kicks off her morning with a #workout.
Photos: Backgridhttps://t.co/cyxGvUZvtx pic.twitter.com/GHOw1hyui8
— JAMO (@JamoMag) February 1, 2021
Seen wearing a sold-out tie-dye sweatshirt from Madhappy and her ever-present Skims Face Mask, Jenner paired her maroon top with a coordinating pair of leggings from sister Khloé Kardashian’s clothing line Good American.
ALSO SEE: Kaia Gerber wore these $80 leggings twice in one week: Where to shop the style she's wearing on repeat
Dressed in a pair of Bonded Leggings in Port which retail for $130 CAD ($95 USD), Jenner’s pants are designed to provide high compression to support you through your toughest workouts.
Good American Bonded Leggings in Port
SHOP IT: Good American, $130 ($95 USD)
Made from a breathable nylon blend, the leggings hug the body while still offering top performance features like moisture-wicking and four-way stretch.
Bonded seam details accentuate your curves and provide a comfortable fit, while an ultra high rise keeps the leggings firmly in place no matter how you choose to move.
Like all Good American activewear, they’re also available in an inclusive range of sizes. The brand chooses to market them as sizes 0 to 8, or the equivalent of women’s sizes XS to 5XL.
Although Jenner was only seen wearing the Good American leggings, you can complete the set with the matching Bonded Bra in Port, which features the same bonded seam detailing and figure-hugging fit.
Available in both black and maroon, it offers light support for low intensity workouts, and is also an ideal choice for comfy everyday wear.
Good American Bonded Bra in Port
SHOP IT: Good American, $67 ($49 USD)
According to one reviewer, the bra “feels great and looks even better on,” which is likely why sizes are selling quickly.
Luckily, you can always sign up for its waitlist and be the first to know when it’s back in stock.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.