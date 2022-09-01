Kendall Jenner Fronts Jimmy Choo’s Fall 2022 Campaign

LONDON — Jimmy Choo is putting their best foot forward.

The luxury accessories brand has just unveiled Kendall Jenner as the campaign face for its “Time to Dare” series for fall 2022.

Jenner was photographed by Carlijn Jacobs in Los Angeles by a villa backdrop with a pool and palm trees. Jacobs is known for working with the likes of M le Monde, Chanel, Berluti and more.

Kendall Jenner lensed by fashion photographer Carlijn Jacobs in Los Angeles.

Jenner wears the brand’s quilted leather shoulder bag, Varenne Avenue Quad and knee-high boots, the Dreece and Blake, in shades of candy pink, black and gold.

This is Jenner’s debut campaign with the brand; previously she has been the face of Calvin Klein, Stuart Weitzman, Longchamp and more.

In 2021, the model launched her tequila company named, 818, marking her first solo business venture.

“For almost four years I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” Jenner revealed to her 255 million followers on Instagram.

“After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳), 3.5 years later I think we’ve done it! This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!”

Leading up the business side of the brand, Jenner has hired Mike Novy as president and chief operating officer of 818. He previously held positions at Tequila Casa Dragones and Constellation Brands, where he worked for 13 years in sales.

Jenner will return for the second series of her family reality TV show on Hulu, “The Kardashians,” on Sept. 22.

