Kendall Jenner Is the New Face of L'Oréal Paris

The iconic French brand unveils the supermodel as its newest ambassador.

Kendall Jenner just dropped some major beauty news. And no, she's not launching her own product line (though, wouldn't be mad at it, TBH). Instead, the 27-year-old supermodel is the new face of one of the most iconic beauty brands in the world. Say hello to L'Oréal Paris' newest ambassador!



"Today's hot topic: @kendalljenner is joining the L'Oréal Paris Family as our new Global Ambassador," wrote the brand in an Instagram caption announcing the news. "She is powerful, successful, and talented and we are thrilled to welcome her into our family."



The partnership between L'Oreal Paris and Jenner, who is no stranger to beauty campaigns — she was once was the face of Estée Lauder and has collaborated with her famous sisters on their beauty endeavors — is a natural fit. Don't forget she wore the brand exclusively to this year's Met Gala! Jenner will star in campaigns for the brand starting in September, showcasing some of her personal favorite products like the L'Oreal Paris Original Telescopic Mascara and the Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation.

The reality TV star joins the ranks of some of our favorite celebs — Kate Winslet, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning, and Gemma Chan, to name just a few — who are all spokespeople for the beloved beauty brand. "I’m honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, I’m worth it," writes Jenner in a press release. "Joining the L’Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment.”





