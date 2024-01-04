Kendall Jenner Drops Cheeky Thong Bikini Photos After Spending NYE with Bad Bunny in Barbados

The model rang in the new year with Bad Bunny on a friends vacation, after calling it quits with the rapper in December

Kendall Jenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner posts cheeky bikini photos following news of her New Year's Eve celebrations with ex Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner is spicing up her swimsuit style.

The supermodel and 818 Tequila founder has been on a sexy style streak since kicking off the new year — and her wardrobe just keeps on getting hotter.

On Thursday, the Kardashians star, 28, shared a series of risqué bikini snaps to Instagram following her reported reunion with her ex Bad Bunny in Barbados.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner gives a cheeky view of her bikini from her beachside vacation with friends

In the skin-baring beachside photos, Jenner models a teeny orange bikini made up of a micro halter-neck top and a high-rise string thong. Both pieces featured a funky wave print that matched perfectly with the tropical setting.

She even included a couple of cheeky behind shots, giving fans a 360-degree glimpse at her steamy look, which she styled with gold earrings.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner shows off her supermodel physique after new of reunion with Bad Bunny

This week, a source close to Jenner told PEOPLE that the reality television star and the Puerto Rican rapper, 29, "celebrated New Year together with friends near Barbados" shortly after their breakup in December.

They added that the group included Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber.

However, the source added that the pair were "not on the same flight," and are not "back together."

Jenner shared a glimpse at their vacation on Wednesday with a set of nipple-forward Instagram photos. In them, she wears a dreamy sheer Helsa gown for a oceanside hangout with Hailey, who also packed for their getaway with beach bombshell vibes in mind.

Jenner may have hinted at her current relationship status with her caption of self-reflection, in which she encouraged her fans to “go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second.”

Kendall Jenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner shares photos of Barbados trip with Hailey Bieber

October marked the last time Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted together when they attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty at L’Avenue in New York City.

Jenner supported her then boyfriend — whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio — at the bash after he hosted and performed during the second episode in the show’s 49th season.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner make their Milan Fashion Week debut at the Gucci show on Sept. 22, 2023

During their time together, which tracks back to February 2023, the former pair made several stylish appearances.

Whether they were matching in snake print for their courtside date on May 12, taking the town in party looks post-Met Gala, or decking out Gucci’s front row with their cool ‘fits at Milan Fashion Week, they proved to be an all-star couple in the fashion arena.



