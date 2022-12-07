Kendall Jenner’s Confusing Winter Outfit Already Features Spring 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Flats, flats, flats, everybody!

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kendall Jenner

Some things make sense, and some things don’t, and TBH, Kendall Jenner’s cozy winter outfit falls right in the middle.

The supermodel was recently photographed out in Los Angeles, and anyone who knows West Coast weather knows that winter there is, well, milder than what those on the East Coast or in the Midwest experience. Though we’re still technically in the fall season, the coldest months of the year are fast approaching, which is why it’s only natural that we’re seeing more cuddly ensembles like Jenner’s (read: ones that incorporate oversized knits, baggy, ultra-comfy pants, and Ugg boots).

But here’s the twist: The model’s most recent outfit didn't actually include Uggs. Instead, her casual-cozy, off-duty look included a pair of black leather The Row ballet flats that are certainly an interesting footwear choice for the time of year. Bare feet? This close to winter? That was my initial (confused) thought, until I remembered that L.A. weather might still be in “barefoot-friendly” territory, so it’s not all that shocking that she slipped into them in December.

That said, Jenner is just a few months ahead of the next big footwear trend, as we can certainly expect to see ballet flats reign supreme come spring 2023. The sensible shoe’s rise to the top kicked off this year, with celebrities like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Lawrence all opting for the peak Balletcore staple for outings throughout 2022. But, we’re betting big that the low-to-the-ground style will continue to gain momentum next year, as practical fashion takes over.

Shop some of our favorite ballet flats below. Wear them now or save them for later. Either way, it’s a win!

Get the Look:

Margaux The Demi Flat

Shop now: $195; margauxny.com

Larroudé Blair Ballet Flat in Black Patent Leather

Shop now: $315; larroude.com

Christian Louboutin Mamadrague Square Toe Ballet Flat

Shop now: $675; nordstrom.com

Story continues

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat

Shop now: $105 (Originally $140); everlane.com

Sam Edelman Meadow Ballet Flat

Shop now: $130–$150; nordstrom.com

Frame Le Sunset Square Toe Ballet Flat

Shop now: $325; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Eleanor Ballet Flat

Shop now: $298; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.