Kendall Jenner Channels Marion Cotillard's 2008 Oscars Moment with Her Metallic Afterparty Dress

kendall jenner; marion cotillard

Getty (2)

If Kendall Jenner's 2023 Oscars afterparty ensemble looked familiar, that's because Marion Cotillard wore it first — sort of.

On Sunday night, the supermodel and businesswoman attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a gown that paid tribute to Hollywood history.

The Kardashians star, 27, selected a metallic bronze Jean Paul Gaultier dress with shimmery scalloped edges and rosette appliqués. All the details on the mermaid silhouette came together to create an ethereal under-the-sea-like look.

That also happened to be the same vibe actress Marion Cotillard was looking for when she arrived at the Academy Awards in 2008.

Cotillard — who won Best Actress for her performance in La Vie en Rose that year — also wore the design but in a cream colorway. She teamed her look with layered gold chain necklaces.

The design originally debuted as a part of the label's Spring/Summer 2008 Haute Couture collection.

RELATED: All the Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars Afterparties

kendall jenner; marion cotillard

Getty (2)

RELATED: See Kendall Jenner Make Rare Runway Appearance at Prada Show During Milan Fashion Week

Jenner attended the star-studded fête with sister Kylie Jenner, who opted for a shimmery black gown custom made by Maison Margiela. The piece featured a bow décor on the strapless hem and a floor-grazing cape.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Wears a $5,760 One-Legged Jumpsuit on Instagram — and Her Followers Have Questions

Just days before the Oscars fun, the 818 Tequila founder made another style statement at Versace's high-profile Fall/Winter 2023 Los Angeles fashion show. She closed out the presentation dressed in black mini dress with dramatic balloon sleeves, which was rounded out with a baby pink purse and stilettos.

And, just last month, she made a modeling comeback at Milan Fashion Week, showing off her strut at Prada's show. Jenner commanded the stage in a cozy tan hooded toggle coat and pointy-toe, citrus-hued heels.