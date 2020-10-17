Kendall Jenner Branded An 'A**hole' And 'Rude' After Shocking Fight With Kylie

Gather round, dolls, because the sister fight involving Kendall and Kylie Jenner ― and sideline heckler Corey Gamble ― keeps getting more complicated.

Some background first: On last week’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” viewers saw tensions flare between Kendall and Kylie during a family outing to Palm Springs. Later that night, words quickly turned into a physical fight over a carpooling mix-up, though cameras didn’t capture the backseat brawl.

According to Kendall’s retelling, Kylie smacked her with the first blow. Kendall responded by slapping and kicking her sister. Kylie then put her heel into Kendall’s neck. Gamble, the longtime boyfriend of momager Kris Jenner, tried to break up the battling sisters and apparently told Kendall “fuck you.”

Things were still rough between the sisters on this week’s episode, even though Gamble tried to reach out to Kendall to make things right with an invitation to a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Kendall declined, telling Gamble she wanted to talk about the other night and what happened between them.

“I’m definitely not cool with how everything went down and I feel like you were the adult in this situation, and you handled it very badly,” Kendall told Gamble, adding that she expected him to apologize.

When Gamble insisted the fight was just between the sisters, Kendall lost her cool.

“You’re 100% in the fight,” she told him. “You said, ‘fuck you’ to my face. You can’t even say ‘I’m sorry.’”

Gamble let loose, telling Kendall she’d “been a rude person for years,” bringing back memories of Kim Kardashian’s famous line: “Don’t be fucking rude.”

Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble in happer times. More

“You’re an asshole when you feel like it, you get riled up for no reason,” he continued. “I’m about to tell you the truth about how you are.”

Kendall, taken aback, told Gamble he didn’t even know her.

“Just because I don’t kiss your ass doesn’t mean I’m an asshole, I just don’t...

Continue reading on HuffPost