Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Take a Sunset Stroll in Italy

Kendall Jenner's Italian getaway continues — but not without boyfriend Devin Booker!

Jenner shared a carousel of photos from her latest stop in Italy on Monday. Included in the snapshots was a photo of the model and NBA player walking down a cobblestone street at sunset.

In two photos shared on her Instagram Story, Jenner, 25, and Booker, 24, shared an embrace as they leaned against a stone wall in front of the bay, with the town's lights glittering in the distance.

Other photos shared in Jenner's grid post included a shot of herself and pal Fai Khadra enjoying a meal and another of them lounging in the water. She also included a picture of friend Michael Chetrit sporting merch from her 818 tequila.

"Limoncello 🍋," Jenner captioned her post in a nod to the region's famous liqueur.

Jenner and Booker — who is fresh off a gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics — have been linked since April 2020, but didn't take their relationship public until Valentine's Day 2021, when they shared photos with each other on Instagram.

In June, they celebrated their one-year dating anniversary.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Jenner is "crazy" about the Phoenix Suns player.

"She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too," the source said of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. "Devin is such a cool guy. He is very low-key and doesn't want to be a celebrity. He is very sweet to Kendall."

Ahead of their Italy trip, Jenner and Booker celebrated the success of her tequila brand with a rooftop party at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island.

"They were laughing, playing around with each other and kept making eye contact throughout the night, and never stayed far away from each other," a partygoer told PEOPLE at the time, adding that Booker seemed "very close and friendly" with Jenner's pals.

"At the end of the night, they walked out together hand in hand with nothing but smile," the source said.