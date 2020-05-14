Kendall Jenner’s Bike Shorts Are the Only Thing We Want to Wear This Summer

Kendall Jenner is a pro at dressing up for glamorous red carpets and designer runway shows, but while the supermodel and reality star is social distancing at home like the rest of us due to COVID-19, she too, opts for more comfortable fashion choices (well, most of the time).

Besides her love of retro-inspired sneakers and handbags, Jenner is also a fan of ’80s-style biker shorts — a trend that has taken the fashion and social media worlds by storm over the past few seasons. While working out with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Jenner snapped a mirror selfie wearing a sporty pair of Adidas Originals biker shorts, and we couldn’t help but find ourselves wanting them.

Kendall Jenner/ Instagram

Unlike most of the designer styles Jenner usually wears, her Adidas shorts are actually super affordable at just $30. Though her exact style is already sold out at most places, we found a nearly identical pair at Zappos for just $35, plus four more cute styles to shop.

Complete with the brand’s iconic stripes and trefoil logo, these $35 Adidas Originals shorts are stylish, comfortable, and bound to make your booty look amazing. Plus, you can wear them for working out à la Jenner or style them with a cute crop top or t-shirt for lounging. No matter how you wear them, we’ll bet that they become your new go-to shorts for the summer.

Scroll down to shop five black biker shorts inspired by Kendall Jenner’s Adidas Originals pair now.

Buy It! Adidas Originals adiColor Biker Shorts, $34.95; zappos.com

Buy It! Champion Cotton Lycra Cycling Shorts, $40; revolve.com

Buy It! Outdoor Voices Warm Up Shorts, $45; outdoorvoices.com

Buy It! Good American The Icon Bike Shorts, $55 (orig. $65); goodamerican.com

Buy It! Spanx Look at Me Now Bike Shorts, $58; spanx.com

