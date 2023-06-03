Kendall Jenner’s Barely-There Beach Look Proved This Year’s Sexiest Trend Is a Summer Essential

Kaelin Dodge
·3 min read

Shop sheer dresses for summer, with prices starting at $26.

The sheer dress might be the most surprising trend of 2023 thus far. The next-to-naked style was ushered in by Hailey Bieber and Salma Hayek this winter and carried into spring by Jennifer Garner. And, proving that the sexy number can be a summer staple, Kendall Jenner wore the daring style just last week while beachside in Antibes, France.

The supermodel donned a floor-length, sheer black dress from Ami Paris’ upcoming fall collection that showcased her matching string bikini. It was a more practical approach to the trending look, with the maxi dress serving as a swimsuit coverup. The outfit was, of course, sexy, leaving little to the imagination, but also functional, just as perfect for a day on the beach as it would be a night out in a beach town. So as we head into summer months, I’m looking towards Jenner for pool-side style inspo and found 10 similar sheer styles that start at just $26:

Should I be surprised that one of the best lookalikes comes from sister Khloé Kardashian’s brand? Good American’s Sparkle ‘90s Slip Dress is a sheer, black slip with a low back and a slit at each leg, and is available in sizes XS through 5XL. As the name implies, it features a faint amount of iridescence — it’s not Renaissance or Eras Tour-ready, but it’s designed to provide a hint of shine in the sun, adding an element of glamour to the sexy summer piece.

Shop now: $91 (Originally $130); goodamerican.com

At Amazon, you can grab Verdusa’s mesh coverup, which seemingly looked at the Good American slip’s side-slits and said, “we’ll raise you one.” This pick features adjustable side strings that allow for a serious leg reveal — with one shopper loving that they were able to choose “how much hip to show” — and is available in 14 colors. Customers rave that it’s “so flattering and comfortable;” one person who included a picture in their review wrote that they received “so many compliments” when wearing it on vacation.

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

The swimwear brand Solid and Striped has one of my personal favorite styles, with its Kimberly dress not only giving you that sheer look, but also checking the crochet-trend box. Wear it with just a swimsuit underneath or make it more everyday with a slip. This pick is available in both black and white and is crafted out of a soft, cotton blend. According to one shopper, this is the “perfect dress to throw over a bathing suit and still look super chic,” adding that it’s quickly become their vacation essential. And per another customer, it’s “super comfortable and fits perfectly.”

Shop now: $318; solidandstriped.com

If you were hesitant to try the sheer trend before, Jenner just gave a master class in making it summer-ready and approachable. Try out the ‘It’ style over your favorite bathing suit with more lookalike dresses, below.

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Shop now: $47; nordstrom.com

Shop now: $288; saksfifthavenue.com

