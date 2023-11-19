Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Are Still Dating—But Her Friends Don’t Think It Will Last

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are still dating after an Instagram post sparked breakup rumors.

But a source said that the model’s friends don’t see the pair as a “forever” couple.

Apparently, Kendall's friends have "seen her happier before in past relationships."

A source gave Us Weekly an intriguing update on Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship after a post Kendall shared to Instagram sparked breakup rumors. Kendall and Bad Bunny are reportedly still dating, but the model’s friends don’t see the pair as a “forever” couple.

The source explained, “Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever. Despite the breakup rumors, they are still seeing each other, but [Kendall’s pals] don’t see a huge spark between them or any long-term potential. If Kendall’s happy, then they’re happy for her, but they’ve seen her happier before in past relationships.”

The source cited Kendall’s last relationship with Devin Booker, who she dated for over two years. Kendall and Devin broke up for good in fall 2022. Kendall went on to start dating Bunny in February 2023. “Truth be told, some of them are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin again,” the source said. “That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest in their opinion.”

Kendall and Bad Bunny have kept their relationship almost completely private. Kendall’s last Instagram, featuring a sunset and a “what’s meant for me, will simply find me” caption, sparked alarm bells among fans that something happened in her relationship. Kendall did not address their concerns, which doesn’t come as a big surprise given her history of keeping her love life to herself.

Kendall explained that decision in June: “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense? I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”



