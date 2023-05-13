Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seen On Date at the Lakers Game

Kevork Djansezian - Getty Images

On Friday night, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny took themselves on a date to the Lakers playoff game against the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles. The new couple were sitting court side with some friends taking in the event in a celeb-studded audience. Attendees included Jack Harlow, Jack Nicholson, Michael B. Jordan, and Leonardo DiCaprio. The Lakers won against the Warriors, 122 to 101.

The pair were clearly enjoying themselves and being playfully affectionate in their seats. Jenner was wearing a white cropped tank top and a tan and brown mini-skirt, with a pair of knee-high heeled boots in a brown snake print. She left her hair down and was wearing small gold earrings and a gold pendant.

Kevork Djansezian - Getty Images

Bad Bunny was in a white t-shirt, black pants that matched his black leather jacket and a pair of snake print cowboy boots with a bolo tie, as well as a black baseball cap and black sunglasses. Seated with them were Travis Bennett and photographer Renell Medrano.

The rapper and model were first romantically linked in February, and while they kept their relationship private at first, they're now clearly comfortable with public displays of affection. A source told People that they've been spending “almost every day together” after a “slow start.”

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy,” said the insider. “He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.”

They added, “He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now. Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.”

Another source told Us Weekly on Thursday, “Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him.”

They added that Jenner and Bad Bunny “complement each other on so many levels... They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends.”

