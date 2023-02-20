Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Reportedly "Hanging Out" and "Having Fun" With One Another

Averi Baudler
·2 min read

A power couple if we’ve ever seen one.

<p>getty images</p>

getty images

Less than a year after Kendall Jenner officially called it quits with on-again off-again boyfriend of over two years, NBA star Devin Booker, it seems she’s finally feeling ready to get back into the dating game. And because this is Kendall we’re talking about — with a dating history containing some of the biggest names, maybe ever (hi, Harry Styles!) — it only makes sense that she’d be spotted out and about with one of the hottest stars in music today: Bad Bunny.

On Saturday, both Jenner and Bunny were seen leaving the same restaurant in Los Angeles after enjoying a reported double date over dinner with the model’s close friends, Hailey and Justin Bieber, according to TMZ. While Kendall sported a pair of brown leather pants, a matching brown top, and a slouchy green oversized leather jacket during the outing, Bunny (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) was seen wearing a brown button-up paired with cream-colored trousers and white Adidas sneakers.

Although that initial appearance left the internet divided on whether Jenner and Bunny were actually together, a source has since confirmed to People that the pair is, in fact, “spending time together.”

“Kendall recently started hanging out with him," a separate source told the outlet. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Read the original article on InStyle.

