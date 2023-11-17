Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Reportedly Still Dating—But Her Friends Don’t See ‘Any Long-Term Potential’

A source gave Us Weekly an intriguing update on Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship after a post Jenner shared to Instagram sparked breakup rumors. Jenner and Bunny are reportedly still dating, but Jenner’s friends don’t see the pair as a “forever” couple.

The source explained, “Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever. Despite the breakup rumors, they are still seeing each other, but [Kendall’s pals] don’t see a huge spark between them or any long-term potential. If Kendall’s happy, then they’re happy for her, but they’ve seen her happier before in past relationships.”

The source cited Jenner’s last relationship with Devin Booker, who she dated for over two years. Booker and Jenner broke up for good in fall 2022. Jenner went on to start dating Bunny in February 2023. “Truth be told, some of them are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin again,” the source said. “That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest in their opinion.”

Jenner and Bunny have kept their relationship almost completely private. Jenner’s last Instagram, featuring a sunset and a “what’s meant for me, will simply find me” caption, sparked alarm bells among fans that something happened in her relationship. Jenner did not address their concerns, which doesn’t come as a big surprise given her history of keeping her love life to herself.

Jenner explained that decision in June: “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense? I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”



