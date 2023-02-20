Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are reportedly dating after being spotted on dinner date

Attention people we may have the hottest new couple of 2023, as Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are said to be dating, following a dinner date this weekend.

27-year-old Kendall was spotted leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills on Saturday night after she was said to be having dinner with 28-year-old Bad Bunny and Hailey and Justin Bieber. Kendall was seen leaving the restaurant first and Bad Bunny later followed out of a different exit. Maybe it was just a coincidence?

The reported date comes after a rather interesting blind item on gossip Instagram account @Deuxmoi. A blind item posted on Deux Moi claimed: "This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night."

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Now, of course there could have been plenty of people this blind item could have referred to and there is no photographic evidence to confirm this.

However, soon after Deux Moi herself revealed the model in the blind item refereed to Kendall Jenner.

Speaking on the Deux U podcast, the host claimed: "So I'm revealing it was Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, I have witnesses on the scene who saw her in the club."

Timothy Norris - Getty Images

The reports of this rumoured new relationship comes after both parties are said to be recently single.

In November 2022 Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker were said to have broken up after nearly two years together.

The pair were said to have split due to their busy schedules, with a source telling People, "both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," and "they have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

Bad Bunny had been in a relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri since 2017, however at the end of last year there were rumours the pair had split after five years together.

Cosmopolitan UK has reached out to Bad Bunny's rep for comment.

You Might Also Like