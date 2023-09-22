Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Just Went Fashion Week Official In Coordinating Couple's Outfits

(Unofficial) couples that match together, stay together.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have already crossed quite a few new-couple milestones off their list since first being linked together back in February. (Dinner dates in NYC? Check. Vague interview mentions? Check. Social media cameos? Check, mami.) But even so, the pair’s latest outing — the one where they finally went fashion week official — may just be their most notable appearance yet.

On Friday, the power couple (who have yet to publicly confirm their relationship) took date night to Italy by sitting front row at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show in adorable coordinating couple’s outfits. While Kendall sported a khaki trench coat minidress during the outing, which she paired with a red leather shoulder bag, matching slingbacks, and black rectangular-shaped sunglasses, Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) opted to accessorize his low-key look with a khaki-colored knit beanie to match the model’s ‘fit.

The singer rounded out his ensemble with a crisp white button-up, classic blue jeans, black dress shoes, and the same black sunglasses as Jenner. While Bunny tucked his hair up into the aforementioned beanie, Kendall wore hers in a high ponytail, save for her face-framing fringe.

Recently, Bunny opened up about why he’s yet to publicly confirm his relationship with Jenner (despite being very obviously linked to one another) during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know. I’m not really interested in clarifying anything, because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” the singer shared.

“I am clear and my friend Jomar [Dávila] is clear and my mother is clear,” Bunny continued. “They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything. As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi [a random fan name], I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything.”

