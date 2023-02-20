Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are 'Hanging Out' Together and 'Having Fun,' Says Source

Kendall Jenner attend OBB Media’s Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards

Kendall Jenner is hanging out with a new man.

A source tells PEOPLE that the model, 27, and rapper Bad Bunny, 28, "are spending time together."

"Kendall recently started hanging out with him," adds another source. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.

"She likes him and is having fun," the source continues. "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

On Saturday, Jenner and Bunny were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant after a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, according to TMZ.

While Jenner sported leather pants, black boots and a gray oversized jacket for the outing at Wally's in Beverly Hills, the Puerto Rican singer donned cream pants, a brown jacket and a khaki-colored hat.

Reps for Jenner and Bad Bunny did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Kardashians star previously dated NBA player Devin Booker. In November 2022, several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner and the Phoenix Suns guard had ended their relationship the previous month due to their demanding jobs.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told PEOPLE.

While Jenner is juggling her booming modeling career with her 818 Tequila line, Booker, 26, is equally busy with his involvement in the NBA.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," added another source.

The insider also revealed that the decision to end their relationship was mutual and came down to timing.

Jenner and Booker were first romantically linked in 2020 but didn't go Instagram official with their relationship until Valentine's Day 2021.

Bad Bunny — real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — has previously been linked to singer and jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri, 29. In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed the pair met at a restaurant in 2017.

"It was after I sang at a Zion and Lennox concert, here in Puerto Rico," he told the publication of their first meeting. "I met her at some restaurant, while I was eating with my parents and my brothers. We started talking and from there, we continued to see each other."

"I am happy with her," he added of their relationship, which reportedly ended earlier this year. "[People] don't know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most," he added.