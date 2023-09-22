Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Make Gucci’s Front Row Their Latest Date Spot

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny took a romantic trip to Milan and went out to one of the city’s buzziest, celeb-packed spots on Friday: Gucci’s front row.

The model and musician, both bonafide fashion icons, sat next to each other at the Italian fashion house’s runway show. They wore complementary tan looks with Jenner in a belted trench coat and Bunny in a tan beanie, oversized white button-up, and jeans.

GABRIEL BOUYS - Getty Images

Earlier in the week, they were photographed attending the Metropolitan Opera together in New York City. They were seen Thursday arriving in Milan via private jet.

Bunny spoke to Vanity Fair recently about why he prefers to not talk about his romantic relationship in interviews and generally keeps his personal life private.

Regarding fans who weren’t thrilled about him dating Jenner, he said, “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know. I’m not really interested in clarifying anything, because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone. I am clear and my friend Jomar [Dávila] is clear and my mother is clear. They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything. As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi [a random fan name], I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything.”

“There are people who say that artists have to put up with it,” he continued. “I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”

