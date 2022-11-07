Kendall Jenner *almost* says 'free the nipple' in totally sheer bodysuit

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

If there's one thing we love, it's celebs dressing in pretty much nothing. And the latest famous face to do just that is Kendall Jenner, who rocked up to last night's LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles wearing a totally sheer look.

On the red purple carpet, Kendall strutted in a head-to-toe Burc Akyol outfit, which included a sheer black bodysuit that *just* about covered her bust. The bodysuit rode up slightly above her skirt (more on that later!), showing the top of her bare thigh. Of course, IMO, no bodysuit is complete without sleeves, and in Kendall's case these came down over her hands in fingerless gloves.

On her bottom half, the 27-year-old paired the bodysuit with a floor-sweeping silver vinyl skirt and heeled sandals. And, to finish the look off, she wore a dark brown lipstick and left her hair down over her shoulders. Chef's kiss.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

The supermodel turned business mogul shared two clips of the look on her Instagram Story, tagging makeup artist @maryphillips, hair stylist @jenatkinhair and stylist @marnixmarni.

Elsewhere at the event, Kendall was joined by sister Kim Kardashian, who wore a form-fitting dress made entirely of black vinyl with a mock-turtle neck, as well as gloves and a mermaid skirt that ended in a train. Kim finished the look with black stiletto boots and her now-signature platinum blonde hair.

We're sensing that gloves are very much in this season. Are we right or are we right?

You Might Also Like