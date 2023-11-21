Kendall’s beloved Super Wheels skating rink is hosting a big party before it closes

Disco kings and queens of Kendall, get ready to throw it way back Saturday night.

Local landmark Super Wheels Skating Center is having its “End of an Era” party.

As we reported earlier this month, the special place where you likely had your first kiss was forced to regroup due to real estate changes. Super Wheels’ longtime home of Crystal Plaza in The Crossings area is now transforming into “a condo style shopping center.”

Super Wheels owner Tom Mitchell confirmed to the Miami Herald that the 30,000 square foot building was sold in October for roughly $6 million to an unidentified party, and that he had two possible options: Super Wheels could remain as tenant and pony up major dough for rent, or get out of Dodge and move to a new location.

On Tuesday, Mitchell implied that option A was off the table, and that the Super Wheels we know and love will close by the end of December.

Caveat: The businessman did not leave out the possibility of relocating somewhere else, and cryptically added that rollerskating will continue in Miami.

“Keep those skates near,” said Mitchell, who was also the director of operations at Super Wheels’ predecessor, Hot Wheels, which first opened in 1986. “Stay tuned.”

Maybe he’ll give up (more) goods at Saturday night’s sendoff, which is sure to be epic.

305 radio icon DJ Laz has been called in to take on hosting and spinning duties; there will also be some surprise guests as well such as former employees and rink rats.

So dust off your skates and glitter laces and gather your crew.

“It’s going to be a night you won’t want to miss,” promises the invite. “We’re bringing the energy, the music and the nostalgia, all under one roof....Let’s make history together.”

Info: 8 p.m. Saturday, Super Wheels Skating Center, 12265 SW 112th St., Miami. 305-270-9386. https://superwheelsmiami.com; $45-$60.