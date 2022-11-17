Kencana Agri (SGX:BNE) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Kencana Agri (SGX:BNE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Kencana Agri, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$33m ÷ (US$339m - US$116m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Kencana Agri has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 11% it's much better.

Check out our latest analysis for Kencana Agri

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Kencana Agri, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

Kencana Agri has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 41% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Kencana Agri appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 25% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Kencana Agri has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 69% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Kencana Agri we've found 4 warning signs (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Kencana Agri may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here