Kenan Thompson To Suit Up For Kevin Hart’s ‘NBA Unplugged’ Telecast

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart has called up SNL star Kenan Thompson to help on his latest NBA Unplugged episode.

Thompson, who has portrayed his fare share of basketball stars on the long-running NBC series, will join hart for the alternative telecast of ESPN2’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks.

Hart kicked off the Manningcast-style series, which is produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Hart’s Hartbeat, during the NBA’s new in-season tournament, which was won by the LA Lakers.

Now, seven episodes of the show during the regular season, kicking off with the Knicks at 76ers. Other games include the Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat in April.

Hart hosts the series alongside the Plastic Cup Boyz: Joey Wells, Will Horton and Na’im Lynn.

