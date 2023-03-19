Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell's 'Good Burger 2' Officially Announced at Paramount+

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell's Good Burger 2 is officially in development over at Paramount+, with the announcement made during a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Set to premiere some time this year, the sequel to the 1997 cult classic will begin production in May and will see the return of Thompson and Mitchell as Dexter and Ed. “Dexter Reed (Thompson) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Mitchell) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again," the official logline reads.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Thompson said in a statement. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Mitchell added, “Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

Rumors of a Good Burger sequel have circled for years, with the two stars occasionally returning to reprise their roles that originated from an All That sketch. The original film's co-writers Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert will return to write and executive produce Good Burger 2, with James III also writing and Phil Traill directing.

Stay tuned for an official trailer and release date.

