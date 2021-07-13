Kenan Thompson, Jean Smart, Aidy Bryant Lead List Of Emmy Nominees With Double Acting Noms

Kenan Thompson joins the vaunted few in Emmy history who have received double nominations in the acting categories. Thompson’s are highly unusual, with both in the full-time regular series categories for lead and supporting comedy. He received a Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nom Tuesday for his portrayal of Kenan Williams in his eponymous NBC comedy series. He also earned a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nom for Saturday Night Live. These are not Thompson’s first Emmy noms, however. He previously received an Emmy nomination in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Saturday Night Live for the song “Come Back, Barack” from an episode hosted by Chance the Rapper.

Multiple Emmy winner Jean Smart is experiencing her first time as double nominee in the acting categories. Smart received a nomination for her leading role of legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s hit comedy Hacks. She also received a nomination for Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Mare’s mother Helen in HBO’s Mare of Easttown.

Smart first won back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2000 and 2001 for her portrayal of Lana “Legs” Lynley on Frasier. Seven years later she won her third Emmy, a Supporting Actress in a Comedy trophy, for Samantha Who?. She received six additional nominations for roles on Watchmen, Fargo, Harry’s Law, The District, and 24.

Aidy Bryant also landed double nominations as Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Shrill and Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Saturday Night Live.

Maya Rudolph also nabbed a double nomination, for Guest Actress In a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live and for Character Voice-Over for Big Mouth.

