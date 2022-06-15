Kenan Thompson files for divorce from wife Christina Evangeline after 15 years together

Meredith Clark
·1 min read
Kenan Thompson has filed for divorce from wife Christina Evangeline after 11 years of marriage. The former couple will share custody of their two children.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Saturday Night Live star officially filed for divorce from the actress and model back in May. It was reported in April of this year that the pair had separated.

Thompson, 44, and Evangeline, 33, dated for four years before tying the knot at Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium in November 2011. The two welcomed their first daughter Georgia – now seven years old – in 2014, and their three-year-old daughter Gianna in 2018.

The comedian has previously opened up about fatherhood, and how his life has changed since becoming a dad.

"One day you’re not a dad and then the next moment you are. You’re just a dad from that point on," Thompson said in an interview with People. "And definitely, my coolness just got sucked right out of me.”

"I didn’t know, I didn’t even feel it. I just immediately started wearing black socks and shorts and just being really corny at stores and over-asking questions about items that are super obvious and in my face,” he joked.

Six months prior to their separation, Thompson gushed over his now estranged wife and her constant support as he juggled his career. “My wife is the trooper of the year in my opinion,” he told Yahoo Life in 2021. “And family – we’re surrounded by loved ones that are just willing to help and step in whenever we need them to, so that’s a huge part of it. But my wife, she’s on her game.”

