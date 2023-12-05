Kenan Thompson explains why he and Kel Mitchell had a 'falling out' — and how they patched things up

“It feels so good to be back with my brother," Thompson says of his 'Good Burger 2' costar.

A wise...ish man once said, "I'm a dude...he's a dude...she's a dude...'cause we're all dudes." And dudes being dudes, when you have a falling out with your best dude, sometimes all it takes is a five-minute phone call.

Kenan Thompson was on Today discussing his relationship with his best dude, Kel Mitchell, and he gave a little insight on why they had a "falling out."

“It was more of a separation that kind of grew into the traditional terms of what a falling out is, which is like not a lot of communication,” Thompson told Hoda Kotb.

“Originally, it was just us kind of looking for our own individualism, basically, as adults, taking a breather from being a duo because we both came into the game as individuals," Thompson continued. “And we were placed together because we worked so well together and all that. It was just a journey of being adults. Time passes and more time passes and it just became ridiculous.”

Nickelodeon Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell

Eventually, they couldn't "even remember what it was” that had led to their separation in the first place. When they finally got in touch with one another again, it was as old times.

“When you have a real friendship, it was five minutes into the phone call, we were back” he said. “It was like, what were we waiting on all this time? You just never really know until you actually have that talk.”

Still, Thompson regrets the time lost with Mitchell, calling wasting time "one of the biggest crimes I think you can do in life."

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell

Back on good terms, Thompson and Mitchell are also back together on screen, starring in the sequel to their 1997 film, Good Burger 2, currently streaming on Paramount+.

“It feels so good to be back with my brother and the movie is doing well," Thompson said. "We’re so appreciative, looking forward to the next chapters."

Back in March, Mitchell echoed Thompson's sentiments, likening their experience to high school friends who go to different colleges, "but then you stayed in contact and now you’re experiencing life as adults now," he told Us Weekly. "It’s just such an awesome thing. And to still be friends after that entire journey is awesome.”

Story continues

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.



Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.