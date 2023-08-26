Kenan and Kel reunite in Good Burger 2's first trailer

Paramount

The first trailer for Good Burger 2 has arrived, showing us a glimpse of Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell’s reunion.

The long-awaited sequel will see the pair reprise their roles as Dexter and Ed, respectively, with the action taking place 26 years after the first film.

Good Burger 2, which is directed by Phil Traill, will follow the pair as they reunite at the titular fast-food restaurant, with a bunch of new employees.

Paramount

Related: First trailer for Mads Mikkelsen's new movie The Promised Land

"Dexter is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails," reads the logline for the film. "Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back.

"With a new crew, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again!"

The brief trailer teases some of the pair's antics, with the hyperactive Ed crashing his car into Dexter and causing a stir at another restaurant.

In addition to Kenan and Kel, returning cast members include Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg and Carmen Electra, who reprise their roles as Fizz, Connie and Roxanne, respectively.

Paramount

Related: Adam Sandler is a 74-year-old lizard in first trailer for new Netflix movie Leo

New additions to the cast include Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, Emily Hinkler and Anabel Graetz. The screenplay has been penned by Kevin Kopelow, Heath Seifert and James III.

Upon the film’s announcement earlier this year, Kenan expressed delight at reprising his role as Dexter, saying: "I can't believe it's been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!"

"Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal. [I] love performing with my brother Kel and can't wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them," he added.

Story continues

Good Burger 2 will stream on Paramount+ from November.

You Might Also Like