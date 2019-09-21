Ken Shamrock started bare-knuckle boxing company so people can fall in love with the 'purity' of the genre

Google the name Ken Shamrock, and the first thing you see is three YouTube videos of him in the early days of the UFC.

Shamrock competed in six of the first nine UFC events, going 5-2-2 and becoming the first UFC superfight champion. But those days of the Ultimate Fighting Championship are different than the pomp and circumstance you see today. The most notable thing about the infancy of the UFC is the fact that guys didn't wear gloves. They fought bare-knuckle. No four-ounce gloves like you see today. No tape. Nothing. Fist to bone with no detours was the only route of a thrown punch.

Nearly 26 years later, Shamrock has reentered the bare-knuckle realm, but this time around, he will be on the other side of the aisle as a spectator and the president of Valor Bare Knuckle, which will hold its inaugural event on Saturday at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge in New Town, N.D. The show is highlighted by a four-person, one-night heavyweight tournament.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Why enter a crowded combat sports space and, in particular, start a company from scratch?

"Long, long ago I fought bare-knuckle," Shamrock told Sporting News. "I fell in love with it. I remember seeing the fight with Gerard Gordeau and Teila Tuli at UFC 1 when he landed a right hand and sent his tooth flying. My adrenaline went through the roof. It was like, 'Oh, my goodness.' It just felt so pure and real. You're not going to let someone get in the way of winning or losing because they got the equipment on or these rules on certain things. But in bare-knuckle, it’s so pure. I just fell in love with it. Then Tank Abbot comes in and starts knocking people out in four-ounce gloves. Of course, the company looks at it as a great idea to protect the fighters.

Story continues

"But the reality in that is you are protecting the guys who are winning, guys who were knocking people out. Yeah, they come back in 20 minutes and fight again, and a lot of their hands are bruised and cut. They really couldn’t come back and fight anymore. You had all these alternates coming in and replacing guys. Putting gloves on them allowed the guys to go in and punch to any part of the head, but it took away the purity of striking. That took away from the really good guys. For me, I always told myself if I had the opportunity to bring back bare-knuckle in that purity and what I believe fans truly fell in love with in the first place, then I would do it."

Bare-knuckle boxing made a comeback in 2018 and has seen a rise in popularity because of the success of Bare Knuckle FC. Shamrock could have entered the bare-knuckle space with BKFC, but he didn't want to jump into the deep end. Instead, Shamrock waited and watched all of the BKFC events so he and his team could learn what they did well and what they did poorly so he could implement the best plan of attack going forward and not just be a fly-by-night operation.

"We figured the best option would be to sit back, watch what these guys do, see what does and doesn’t work so we don’t waste our money in just three, four, five shows instead of trying to get it right," Shamrock said. "We watched other people make those mistakes then we jump in, and we do the things that are the right way to do them. We didn’t want to bring this back for a couple of shows, make some money. My mindset was I want to bring it back and put bare-knuckle where it belongs, and that’s professionalism in combat sports. We have an opportunity to bring it from the dark to the light, and that’s where it belongs."

Rumors are circulating that Shamrock could be making a return to where he established himself as an MMA and pro wrestling star against fellow UFC Hall of Famer. Shamrock denies it, and he makes it abundantly clear that those days are over.

"No," Shamrock said emphatically. "I'm the president. Do I have the desire? Absolutely. Do I have the hunger? Umm, yeah. My heart? Yes.

"But I am the president of this company. I’m going to remain the president. All that means is I'm the least-qualified to put a show on. I do all the talking and being the face of the company. I have a lot of smart people behind me. I have a good support team. They are rock stars in what they do. Without those guys, we wouldn't be where we’re at."